Piper Sandler Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.84 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.64. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

