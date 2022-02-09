Plaisance Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Plaisance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of Summer Infant worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Summer Infant by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

