Plaisance Capital LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.63. The stock had a trading volume of 199,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,254. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

