Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Daniel Foggo Buys 34,999 Shares

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) insider Daniel Foggo bought 34,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$41,018.83 ($29,091.37).

Daniel Foggo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Daniel Foggo bought 18,000 shares of Plenti Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$21,798.00 ($15,459.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,393.94, a current ratio of 78.49 and a quick ratio of 78.45.

Plenti Group Limited engages in the consumer fintech and investment business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. Plenti Group Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

