PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

