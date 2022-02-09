Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $10.28 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

