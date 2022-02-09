Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 197,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,296. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.