Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 376.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,784. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

