Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

POLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.23) to GBX 1,170 ($15.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.31) to GBX 1,450 ($19.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.54).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,088.50 ($14.72) on Monday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

