Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pool by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

POOL opened at $452.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.