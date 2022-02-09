Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 312.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

