Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 267,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 189,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.37 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Get Power Metals alerts:

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.