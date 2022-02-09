Precision Drilling (PD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($1.60) per share for the quarter.

PD stock opened at C$56.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.62. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$24.71 and a 12-month high of C$62.26. The firm has a market cap of C$749.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.77.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

