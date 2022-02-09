Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.78. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 317,823 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on POAI. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

