Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $958.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

