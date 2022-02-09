Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $192,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 37,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

