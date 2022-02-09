Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $423.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $423.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,537,591 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

