Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $251,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,432,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

GLBE stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

