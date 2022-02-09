Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

