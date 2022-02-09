Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $201.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.12. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

