Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $503,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $467.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

