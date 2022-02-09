Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

