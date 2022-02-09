Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

USO opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

