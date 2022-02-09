Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USO opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

