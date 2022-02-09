Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $254.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

