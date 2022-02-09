Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

SBA Communications stock opened at $325.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

