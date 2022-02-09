Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,119 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

