Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 456 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

