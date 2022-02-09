Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

