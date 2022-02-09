Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

