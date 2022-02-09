Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

