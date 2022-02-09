Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

