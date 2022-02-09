Profund Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

