Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,316.50.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

