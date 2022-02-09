Profund Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.