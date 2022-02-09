PROG (NYSE:PRG) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.
Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.65.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
