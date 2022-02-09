PROG (NYSE:PRG) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PROG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after acquiring an additional 69,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.