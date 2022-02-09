PROS (PRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.55. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

