ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Trading Down 2%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 68,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.