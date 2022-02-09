ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Trading Down 2%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 68,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.72.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.
