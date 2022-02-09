Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
