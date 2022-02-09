Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.