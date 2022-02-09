Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Cap of $135.45 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $135.45 million and $8.23 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,375,050,105 coins and its circulating supply is 9,079,180,878 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

