Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 318 ($4.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

PFG opened at GBX 309.60 ($4.19) on Monday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £785.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

