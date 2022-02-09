Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

