Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

