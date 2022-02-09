Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 4.15.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 40.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 392,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 17.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

