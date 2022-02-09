Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BIO stock opened at $617.60 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.84 and a 200 day moving average of $735.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.