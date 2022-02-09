Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,342,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.