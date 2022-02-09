Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Veoneer, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Veoneer stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

