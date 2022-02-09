Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

