Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Boosted by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 86,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

