Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cavco Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cavco Industries in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CVCO stock opened at $294.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.65.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

